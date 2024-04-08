Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 18,075 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,140. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

