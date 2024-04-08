Perennial Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. 14,165,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

