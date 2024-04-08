Perennial Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTI traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $363.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

