Perennial Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 99,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. 7,857,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,855,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

