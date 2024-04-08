Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 122,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Perennial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CENX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 846,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

