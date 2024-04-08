Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 482 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Netflix by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after purchasing an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $631.50. 1,409,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $595.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

