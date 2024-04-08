Perennial Advisors LLC Makes New $10.32 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,324,000. Fiserv comprises 2.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.19. 1,057,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,629. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

