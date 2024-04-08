Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 2.3% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,031,342,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.20.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

