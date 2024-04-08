Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 2,201 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,692 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

