Perennial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Perennial Advisors LLC cut its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Stagwell worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 807,505 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Stagwell by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 733,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 345,669 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Stagwell by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Stock Performance

STGW traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.78. 200,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -193.67 and a beta of 1.06. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STGW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Stagwell Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

