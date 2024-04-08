Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Lowered to $18.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s current price.

PERI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of PERI stock traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,662,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,319,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,468,000 after purchasing an additional 346,610 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14.2% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,199,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 16.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

