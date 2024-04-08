Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $168.82 million, a P/E ratio of 411.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PESI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

