Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Buys £4,928.30 in Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) insider Sara Akbar bought 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £4,928.30 ($6,186.67).
Petrofac Trading Down 3.5 %
LON PFC opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.31) on Monday. Petrofac Limited has a one year low of GBX 14.59 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 87.50 ($1.10). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.95. The firm has a market cap of £129.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52, a PEG ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Petrofac Company Profile
