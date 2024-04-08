Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Buys £4,928.30 in Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) insider Sara Akbar bought 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £4,928.30 ($6,186.67).

Petrofac Trading Down 3.5 %

LON PFC opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.31) on Monday. Petrofac Limited has a one year low of GBX 14.59 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 87.50 ($1.10). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.95. The firm has a market cap of £129.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52, a PEG ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

