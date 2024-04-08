Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,415,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,929,031. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

