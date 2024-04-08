Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

PFE traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,964,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,926,711. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

