Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $187.00 at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.38.

PSX stock opened at $170.75 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.16 and its 200-day moving average is $132.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

