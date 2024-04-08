Phillips Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,136 shares of company stock worth $20,044,434. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

FICO stock opened at $1,231.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,266.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $664.41 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

