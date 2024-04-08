Phillips Financial Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

