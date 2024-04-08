Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.44

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 114197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

