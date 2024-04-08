Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,605 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 195,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

