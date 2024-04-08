Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,732,000 after acquiring an additional 621,715 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $33.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.