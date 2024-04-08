Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

