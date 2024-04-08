Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 833,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

STWD stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STWD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starwood Property Trust

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.