Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,277,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after buying an additional 60,798 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

