Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $189.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $173.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

