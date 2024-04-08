Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the third quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 3,696.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 45.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DHT shares. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHT

DHT Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.