Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Barclays dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

DTE stock opened at $109.10 on Monday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

