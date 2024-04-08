Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,018,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,295,000 after purchasing an additional 205,882 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,448,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT opened at $304.67 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $306.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.92.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

