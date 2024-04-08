Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.60. 2,624,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.