Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 106,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 4,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $209.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,683. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.25.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.13.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

