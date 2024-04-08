Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 970.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TGT traded down $2.07 on Monday, hitting $169.70. 2,122,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,034. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.37.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.04.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

