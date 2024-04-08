Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.10. 2,191,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

