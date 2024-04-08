Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 50,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV remained flat at $117.80 during midday trading on Monday. 126,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,862. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $119.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average is $108.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

