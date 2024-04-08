Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $179.46. 1,155,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,106. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.19. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52.

Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

