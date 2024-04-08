Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $51.72. 1,195,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,603. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

