Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,004 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,075,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,138. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

