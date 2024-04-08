Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 36,129 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,129 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.79. 14,561,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,580,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

