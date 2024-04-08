Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 640 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,284. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

