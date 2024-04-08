Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $201.07

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.07 and last traded at $199.92, with a volume of 5038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.25.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total transaction of $914,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after buying an additional 144,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,683,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 107,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,186,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 83,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.