Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50,828 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

