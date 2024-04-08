Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Plains All American Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Plains All American Pipeline has a payout ratio of 94.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.4%.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.88. 4,577,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,097 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.