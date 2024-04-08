Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

PAGP stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 195,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 144,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

