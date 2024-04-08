Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Cut to $3.90 by Analysts at Citigroup

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $4.50 to $3.90 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PL. Benchmark lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Planet Labs PBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.10.

NYSE:PL opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

