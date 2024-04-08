PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PPL opened at $27.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.