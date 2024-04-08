PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.630-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in PPL by 3,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

