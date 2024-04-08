Price Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 224,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,850,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Price Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.87. 1,360,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.