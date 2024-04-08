Price Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Global X Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 595.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
BUG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,414. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Cybersecurity ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: Apple Shares Are Starting To Look Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.