Price Capital Management Inc. Invests $10.88 Million in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Price Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKW traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.38. The company had a trading volume of 58,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,393. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

See Also

