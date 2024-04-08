Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Up 5.4%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 293,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 671,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRME. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $730.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prime Medicine

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 3,200,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 515,841 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 111.1% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 231,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 726.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 296.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.