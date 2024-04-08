Primech Holdings Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 8th (NASDAQ:PMEC)

Primech’s (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 8th. Primech had issued 3,050,000 shares in its public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $12,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Primech’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Primech Price Performance
Primech stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Primech has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36.
Primech Company Profile
